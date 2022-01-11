Ridley starring Adrian Dunbar begins production for ITV

Ridley has started filming in Lancashire.

ITV detective drama, Ridley, starring Adrian Dunbar in the title role, has begun filming in Lancashire. The retired detective, who is now working in a consultancy role, resumes his partnership with his former protégée, DI Carol Farman, played by Bronagh Waugh (Unforgotten, The Fall), who is now in charge of investigations.

Adrian Dunbar:

“Ridley has begun shooting and we really couldn’t be off to a better start. Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent. Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come.”

Ridley is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of detective drama, Vera, and co-created by Jonathan Fisher, Managing Director of West Road Pictures. Both will act as Executive Producers alongside Ingrid Goodwin.

Filming across Northern England the Ridley cast also includes Terence Maynard as DCI Paul Goodwin, George Bukhari as DC Darren Lakhan, Georgie Glen as pathologist Dr Wendy Newstone. The regular cast also includes Bhavna Limbachia, Aidan McArdle and Julie Graham.

The four-episode series will introduce ITV viewers to charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who is retiring from the police after years of dedicated service. Ridley’s replacement is DI Carol Farman (Waugh), his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years.

When he’s enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past. With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

Inspired by real life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, Ridley will explore thought provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way.