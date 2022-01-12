Darcy Grey joins Emmerdale as Pierce Harris’ son Marcus

Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoe Henry) life is turned upside down when the son of her violent ex-husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) arrives in the village.

She’s finally getting on with her life after the trauma of her ill-fated relationship with Pierce, so Marcus’s arrival comes as a huge shock to her. How will she react when she comes face to face with him?

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks:

“Marcus’ arrival will certainly ruffle a few feathers and flutter a few hearts in the village. However, people will soon realise there’s more to Marcus than merely being the son of Pierce. But will our villagers give him a chance, or will he be forever doomed to live in the shadow of his father’s heinous crimes? We’re delighted to welcome Darcy to the show and we’re sure he’ll certainly make quite the impression on villagers and viewers alike.”

Actor Darcy Grey takes the role of Marcus Dean, who has his father’s brooding good looks, but do the similarities end there? What kind of childhood did Marcus have and has his upbringing affected how he lives his life now?

The mention of Pierce, who is still serving time in prison for raping Rhona, is certain to bring back anxiety and trauma for Rhona, and she will have to dig deep to overcome the terrible experiences of her past, so can she allow Marcus into her life? Is Rhona opening herself up to more pain which could ultimately destroy her relationship with Marlon?

Marcus will first appear on our screens on Thursday 3rd February.

Darcy Grey:

“When my agent sent me the character of Marcus Dean, I was quietly smiling inside. We share so many similarities, both the good – and perhaps – some of the bad! I thought “I know who this kid is”. To then get the call to say that the role was mine was one of those pinch-yourself moments we actors simply dream of. For Marcus, the battle of being torn between wanting to forget his relationship with his Dad but also ultimately, wanting to simply be loved is a challenge many of us face, and one that I hope I can bring some truth to. He is such an open book, with such an uncertain future that I just can’t wait for you all to see where his journey in the village takes him!”

Emmerdale, weeknights on ITV and the ITV Hub. (STV/UTV).