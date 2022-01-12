Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 12th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, January 12.

Chesney asks Joseph about the bullies at school and offers to have a word with his teacher. Joseph gets upset, adamant that would only make the situation worse. When Chesney goes behind Joseph’s back an angry Joseph is furious with his dad for breaking his promise.

When Chesney returns to the backyard to apologise to Joseph, he finds him gone. The police are soon called in. Later, when Joseph’s jumper is found, Chesney is sick with worry.

Meanwhile, Marrium picks up on the tension between Yasmeen and her grandchildren and she demands to know what is going on. Alya warns Zeedan he risks losing his family, not just Marrium.

Elsewhere, Amy clocks Summer with a load of sweets, Summer lies that they’re not hers.

Also, Sally is convinced that Tim is hiding something.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Meena drives the Dingle van into the barn. As she closes the barn doors, Manpreet and Vinny are terrified, aware there’ll be no escape from the exhaust fumes.

Meanwhile, Tracy’s heart is pulled in two as she tells Nate that she and Frankie are moving to Nottingham for her new job.

Wrongfooted and angered, Nate reels from Tracy’s revelation.

Elsewhere, Jai and Kim digest a £100k Health and Safety fine for the accidents at the survival challenge.

Also, Billy asks a chuffed Leyla to plan his wedding.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Marnie announces the commencement of the Dee Valley Heroes fundraiser at the Salon De The to her guests, including Martine, Cleo, Toby, Celeste, Peri, Romeo, Cher, Mercedes, Juliet and Jack.

Things take a turn when a shock explosion rips through the building, putting many lives at risk.

Amongst the chaos, Toby has a big announcement, and his close bond with sister Celeste shines through. In powerful scenes, they get their comeuppance for Lisa Loveday’s murder.

Upstairs, in a life-threatening situation, Peri realises what she truly wants, but is she too late?

Elsewhere, the McQueens show just how much they stick together when Mercedes saves Cher’s life, and when they realise one of their own is still in the building, a heroic act is made, but a shocking lie has a deadly cost.

Also, Ethan catches up with Maya, as the relationship between the star-crossed lovers ends in a bang. There’s also a glimpse of romance in the rubble between Marnie and Jack.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6pm