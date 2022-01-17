BACARDÍ launch limited-edition domino sets

A splash of warm island spirit comes to the UK this winter with a limited run of new Caribbean-inspired domino sets.

The domino tiles have been expertly crafted from reclaimed oak barrels that were previously used to age BACARDÍ rum under the Caribbean sun. As well as giving the upcycled rum barrels a second life, this also ensures each individual piece is unique and one-of-a-kind.

“The BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Domino Set makes an exceptional gift that oozes Caribbean spirit, perfect for any rum-lover or collector in your family – or anyone with a competitive streak! It’s guaranteed to be at the heart of any overdue festive reunion and once the game is over, the dominoes case will live on as an eye-catching accessory on a coffee table or bookshelf as a reminder of a special holiday season well spent.” – BACARDÍ

Each tile has been engraved with an eye-catching tropical design and the set comes with a bottle of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho (70cl), which has been aged for eight years for a deep and complex flavour. This ageing process makes it the perfect rum to elevate cocktail classics, such as a BACARDÍ Ocho Old Fashioned or Old Cuban, or it can also be appreciated as a sipping rum, neat or on the rocks, with its mellow flavours of dried fruits, spices, and oaky vanilla.

“We’re proud to be bringing culture, competitiveness and cocktails to the UK through our partnerships with bespoke joiners NDRJ and artist PopCaribe. With domino tiles crafted out of barrels from our distillery in Puerto Rico that have been given a second life, to the stunning, uniquely engraved design, we hope our sets not only create moments of good-spirited competitive fun over an Ocho Old Fashioned, but also become a keepsake to be treasured for years to come.” – Marie Peyto, BACARDÍ UK Brand Director.

“This unique set could mark the start of a tradition for families across the country, just like the game of dominoes itself is a tradition in Caribbean culture, or how enjoying the finest form of rum has been a Bacardi family tradition passed down from generation to generation,” – Marie Peyto, BACARDÍ UK Brand Director.

The highly competitive and fast-paced game of dominoes is a common obsession played across the Caribbean islands – the home of BACARDÍ rum. An iconic game, dominoes is known and loved for being at the heart of competitive get-togethers, particularly during the Christmas period, and has been a staple in many bars where it is perfectly accompanied by a rum cocktail. To celebrate the shared Caribbean heritage of the game and rum brand, each box has been intricately engraved with a design by Caribbean artist PopCaribe in his distinct style. PopCaribe has taken inspiration from the vibrancy of Caribbean culture to inspire these bespoke designs.

“Dominoes is a game I know and love, so working on this project with BACARDÍ has not only allowed me to really embrace my Caribbean heritage and roots but also bring something personal to the artwork. My design draws inspiration from my own experiences playing the game at family occasions and also nods to the rich and energetic spirit of Caribbean culture, from the sense of community to the stunning scenery.” – PopCaribe

The BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Domino Set is available to purchase now on Minima UK for £75