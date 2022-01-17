Broadcasting ITV

The search begins for Britain’s Got Talent’s 2022 star

January 17, 2022
Production company Fremantle / Thames Television have released the ‘first look’ image of the 2022 series.

The photos, released by Fremantle today, were taken on the first day of the auditions at the London Palladium and sees Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams reunited, for production on the brand-new series of the much-loved ITV entertainment show.

The show will once again welcome acts to impress the judges and hope to make it through to the next round. As usual, Ant and Dec will host the programme that aims to find the show’s latest champion who will go on to win the life-changing £250,000 prize plus that coveted role on The Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens in spring, on ITV.

