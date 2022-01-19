W goes dating with mates

UKTV’s premium entertainment channel W has commissioned a brand new UKTV original dating show with a twist.

Produced by Harbar 8 and BBC Studios, each episode of Dating With My Mates follows a group of four friends as they navigate the sometimes daunting world of dating at a dinner party like no other.

Adam Collings, channel director for W:

“We’re so excited to launch this clever new dating format on W. The most daunting part of dating can often be when your love interest meets your best friends, let alone hoping to meet Mr or Ms Right. This brilliant new approach allows our singletons to do both, at the same time. (We hope viewers will love Dating With My Mates as much as we loved the pilot.)”

Four single best friends are going out for a three-course dinner with a difference. This time the food is not the focus but the company – with each course the group of friends will also be served up a different potential date. However, once the plates have been cleared, the dates must leave, and deliberation begins.

At the end of the night, their lucky dates can return, to ask out only one of the mates. But will there be a match, or will their choices cause drama amongst the four friends? The series has been commissioned for ten initial episodes to fill an hour-long slot on W.

Helen Nightingale, senior commissioning editor, UKTV:

“This unique new series for W gives viewers a softer more thoughtful look into the world of modern dating. Our daters are looking for real connection and we think this show gives them the opportunity to find just that.”

Dating With My Mates will air exclusively in the UK on UKTV’s W channel following a slate of fresh new programming on W including, Emma and AJ Get To Work, Nurses on the Ward, Inside the Ambulance and Nurses Down Under, in addition to the recently announced series Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making.