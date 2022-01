Best on the Box choice for January, 19th…

In the second week of the competition, a new set of painters head to Stratford-upon-Avon to capture the stunning grounds at Compton Verney.

With a history that spans back to medieval times as a Saxon settlement, the grounds are home to the 18th century Compton Verney mansion built by Richard Verney and are the work of the master landscaper Lancelot “Capability” Brown.

As always proceedings are overseen by Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan.

Landscape Artist of the Year 2022, Sky Arts, 8 pm