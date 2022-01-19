Football’s Coming Out for All 4

The programme will also be accessible on Channel 4’s YouTube offering later this month.

In a brand-new digital documentary, Channel 4 asks why, in one of the world’s most popular sports, there are still such barriers to top footballers being openly LGBTQ+. Football’s Coming Out investigates the challenges that a Premier League football player might experience if they chose to publicly come out.

Jack Newman, Bullion Executive Producer:

“We are extremely proud of this documentary which comes at a crucial moment in time for discussions of LGBTQ+ representation in top tier football. At Bullion we have always tried to champion unheard and underrepresented stories. Working with Channel 4 and our array of important contributors, we hope that the documentary furthers these conversations and works as a road map for those players who are yet to come out publicly.”

In the documentary, viewers will hear from an array of high profile voices from the world of football as they discuss what the experience for a LGBTQ+ player might look like. Talking heads include Leeds United striker, Patrick Bamford; former Premier League manager Ian Holloway; Britain’s highest ranked openly gay footballer for Thetford F.C., Matt Morton; ex-Premier League footballer, Joleon Lescott; Amal Fashanu, niece of Justin Fashanu and founder of The Justin Fashanu Foundation; Lee Clayton, Head of TalkSport; football agent Georgie Hodge and Jon Smith, super-agent and agent to Maradona, amongst many others.

Thomas Pullen, Digital Commissioner:

“This important and compelling documentary has been over a year in the making and it’s great that we are finally able to bring it to our audiences on All 4 and Channel 4’s YouTube channel.”

Football’s Coming Out will be available from January 25th.