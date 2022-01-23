Tom Chaplin has gone to the multicoloured dogs

The latest celebrity has been un-masked on ITV.

“I’ve got to a point in my life where I don’t take myself too seriously anymore. I think that’s pretty important if you’re going to dress up as a seven foot multicoloured poodle. I’ve also become much more interested in embracing different challenges – being in a band is like living on a little island, so it’s good to try things that are out of your comfort zone!” – Keane lead singer Tom Chaplin

Last night Robobunny, Doughnuts, Firework, Panda, Traffic Cone, Mushroom, Poodle and Rockhopper all performed. Each of their songs was a clue to their identity. The panel – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan – had to decide who to save between Poodle and Robobunny.

Jonathan Ross revealed it was Poodle who was to be unmasked and they were revealed to be Keane lead singer Tom Chaplin. It was the second time Poddle was in the bottom two, last week he faced off with Scottish-themed Bagpipes.

Bagpipes was unmasked as Grand Slam tennis champ Pat Cash, as guessed by Davina McCall.

“Amongst the guesses were Snoop Dogg, Grayson Perry and a vague suggestion that I simply must be a drag queen! I was kind of flattered that they eventually got stuck on Mika, who’s a great singer and performer. I have to admit to being surprised that Jonathan didn’t have an inkling it was me, especially given that I must have been on his TV show several times over the years.” – Keane lead singer Tom Chaplin