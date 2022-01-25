Celebrity Big Brother Australia to air on E4

The show that aired for a decade on Channel 4, maybe history in the UK, but it continues down under…

“Get ready for Big Brother as you’ve never seen it before, when Celebrity Big Brother Australia arrives on E4” – Channel 4

The Diary Room Doors are preparing to open Down Under, as Celebrity Big Brother Australia is set to launch on E4 in February. Over 11 episodes, this celebrity series will see 12 celebrities live together in Big Brother’s first ever ‘luxury hotel’ – but of course, there’ll be a Big Brother twist waiting for them, as well as the chance to win a $100,000 prize for charity.

The celebrities who are entering the Celebrity Big Brother Australia house are;

Olympic gold medallist, media personality and former political candidate, Caitlyn Jenner; Married at First Sight Australia contestant Jessika Power; half-brother to the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle Jr.; Australian Survivor’s Luke Toki; model and actress Ellie Gonsalves; models Josh Carroll and Imogen Anthony; former Australian Football League player Dayne Beams; actor Bernard Curry; BB Aus 2021 contestant Daniel Hayes; former National Rugby League player Matt Cooper and author and former political aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Hosted by Sonia Kruger, we’ll see the celebrities challenged by the almighty Big Brother as they spend every waking moment together, compete in house tasks, nomination challenges and shocking evictions. Let the games begin!

Celebrity Big Brother Australia arrives on E4 from 6th February 2022.