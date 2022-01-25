More Tool Club for Channel 4

The show returns to the network following a successful pilot offering.

Following the success of The Repair Shop for the BBC, ‘fix up’ shows are now the ‘in thing’. This was reflected with the success of the pilot of Tool Club that saw host Michael Underwood lead a team of creative DIY experts including Jessica Grizzle (all round DIY expert), Julia Miller-Osborn (expert carpenter) and Mac McMurdo (Designer and Upcycler) as they tackled botched DIY projects.

The team will return to take on everything from ambitious builds to small repairs, with each project giving viewers at home a handy guide of useful tips, hacks and practical inspiration.

Based out of the Tool Bus, which will serve as a mobile DIY roadshow, the team will help members of the local community as they drop in with their DIY disasters. The Tool Bus will be a base for the team to demonstrate and pass on some of their skills that will transform DIY failures, no matter how big or small, into projects to be proud of.

