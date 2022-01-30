River City: Scarlett has a plan

This week in Shieldinch…

With the threat posed by Duncan looming large, Bernie and Scarlett hatch a plan. Realising their only option is to stand up to him, the sisters seek legal advice – from Duncan’s son and Scarlett’s first love, Andrew.

Andrew’s arrival in Shieldinch proves nerve-wracking for Scarlett, but the pair reminisce briefly about their past. But Scarlett’s lie – that she is seeking legal advice for a friend – is soon exposed by Andrew, forcing her to admit the paternity truth.

Elsewhere, Lenny attempts to bring a reluctant Amber on his side in his hunt for Lydia. Struggling to comprehend that her mother may have faked her own death, Amber fears it’s too painful to uncover the truth. However, when Mulvaney is the bearer of bad news, Lenny and Amber must emotionally unite.

Darren shows his true colours to Nicole when he cruelly belittles her. Knowing all too well how vicious his brother can be, Tyler urges Nicole to be careful. Later, Darren chides Karen for her lack of progress with spying on Lenny, demanding she improves her efforts. Fuelled by anger, Darren tells Tyler he’s taken matters into his own hands to break Lenny once and for all.

Gillian and Mikey are on a health kick in preparation for a holiday together. However, it doesn’t take long before Mikey’s resolve wobbles.

BBC Scotland Channel, Monday 31st January, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland on Tuesdays at 7 pm.