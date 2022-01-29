Jason Manford gets musical

Best on the Box for Saturday, January 29th…

Big Night of Musicals by The National Lottery will feature a blockbuster bill including the casts of the nation’s most popular musicals.

The event, held earlier in the week at the AO Manchester Arena, is presented by comedian and singer Jason Manford and will include special collaborations and sensational performances of some of the biggest songs from musical theatre, plus specially shot, access-all-areas VTS, all packed into this 90-minute, one-of-a-kind celebration. The event will serve as a thank you to National Lottery players who have helped to support the arts during the Covid crisis.

The casts from current West End shows include Frozen The Musical, Disney’s The Lion King, Back To The Future, The Drifters Girl, Dear Evan Hanson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, &Juliet, and Get Up Stand Up! and The Bob Marley Musical, will perform.

There will also be performances from casts of shows that are currently touring up and down the UK including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock, Bat Out of Hell, Dreamgirls and Waitress plus the cast of Beauty And The Beast will feature in a unique Disney Medley.

In addition, fresh from a run at Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre, the cast of The Wiz will be delighting the local audience with a rendition of Ease On Down The Road, with all of these performances promising to bring the magic of these popular musicals straight to viewers in the comfort of their own homes.

Big Night Of Musicals, BBC One, 7 pm