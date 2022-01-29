Kye Whyte’s sprained knee sees him off the DOI Ice this week

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice:

“During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show.”

ITV have confirmed today that Kye has sustained a sprain to his knee and the Dancing on Ice medical professionals have advised he does not perform in this weekend’s show.

It follows Rachel Stevens having to pull out from last week’s show following an injury during skate routine rehearsals. Stevens is due back on the Ice tomorrow night. ITV last week noted ‘Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.’