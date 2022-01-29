Kye Whyte’s sprained knee sees him off the DOI Ice this week

The second injury this series sees Kye off the skating contest this weekend.
“During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show.”
ITV have confirmed today that Kye has sustained a sprain to his knee and the Dancing on Ice medical professionals have advised he does not perform in this weekend’s show.
It follows Rachel Stevens having to pull out from last week’s show following an injury during skate routine rehearsals. Stevens is due back on the Ice tomorrow night. ITV last week noted ‘Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.’
Rachel fell on the ice during training and as a result, sustained a fracture to her wrist. DOI confirmed that Rachel will skate for the first time in the competition on Sunday 30th January.
Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby this coming weekend is ‘Movie Week’ and the celebrities and their professional skating partners perform are to perform routines inspired by famous films in the hope of avoiding the dreaded skate-off. Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance star Ashley Banjo and the sensational former Strictly Come Dancing professional, Oti Mabuse.
Kye is disappointed to be missing out on the movie-themed action, however notes he will be ‘cheering everyone on’.
“It’s an unfortunate accident. I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy to perform this weekend. For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete. I’m more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting. We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it.
“I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!”
Dancing on Ice, ITV/STV/UTV, Sunday, 6 pm