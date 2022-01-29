Double departure on The Masked Singer

The ITV guessing game saw two masks removed on tonight’s outing.

The stars revealed were actor Jaime Winstone and footballer Michael Owen. Hosted by Joel Dommett, with panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, this week the show welcomed special guest Olly Alexander.

“I have been approached to do other TV shows but I usually have a busy TV schedule and that has always meant I haven’t been able to or I hadn’t felt like the shows were a good fit. I have four children and they have been badgering me to do one and then this opportunity came up. “When [The Masked Singer] came up I decided to say yes – but I still had to overcome a hurdle as there was the small matter of the Manchester Derby potentially being moved which would clash with one of the filming dates but thankfully everything fell into place” – Michael Owen

Tonight Robobunny, Doughnuts, Firework, Panda, Traffic Cone, Mushroom and Rockhopper all performed. Firework was the first to be unmasked as actor Jaime Winstone, whom Rita had previously considered but moved on from.

Later the panel had to decide who to save between Rockhopper and Doughnuts. Davina revealed Doughnuts was to be unmasked and was revealed as footballing legend Michael Owen as guessed by Mo and Jonathan.

Another highlight from the programme was Olly Alexander suggesting Traffic Cone could be David Dickenson, now that was the real deal.

“The last two years have been very doom and gloom for our industry and ultimately, I love to perform. I usually take on roles that are very gritty and serious, so for me this was a great way to show people what I can do, what I love doing and to make my son very happy. He’s going to think his mummy is a firework. This was my main reason.” – Jaime Winstone

The Masked Singer on ITV, STV and ITV Hub, STV Player continues on Saturdays at 7 pm.