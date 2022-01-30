Danniella Westbrook not impressed with EastEnders Sam recast

Westbrook was the first, and most recent to play Sam in the soap, with Kim Medcalf’s run less than four years between 2002-2005.

Kim Medcalf replacing Danniella Westbrook for the SECOND time on BBC One soap EastEnders hasn’t gone down well with the latter actress following the Beeb confirming earlier today that Sam Mitchell is returning to Walford – but not with Westbrook continuing in the role.

A BBC source told The Sun:

“Sam’s return has been on the cards for some time. They felt she was a natural fit for this version of Sam. It’s nothing against Danniella, she created an icon as the character.”

Westbrook hasn’t taken the news too well, taking to social media to vent her spleen.

“Well well well who knew, all I can say is thanks looks like I dodged a bullet… Wishing [Kim] the best of luck at @BBCEastenders yet again this poor woman has to recreate a Samantha Mitchell as close to my last two recent come backs on the square. Go smash it darling..x …Oh but not to @bbceastenders. My legal team will be in touch to know why.”

Danniella Westbrook originated the role of Sam Mitchell between 1990-1993 before returning “full-time” in 1995 and 1999, both stints lasted less than a year due to the actress’s drug use. She later returned to the role for guest spells in 2009, 2010 and 2016.

When bosses chose to bring the character of Sam back full-time in 2002, they opted to recast the role to Kim Medcalf, who played Sam for three years until 2005.