ITV to show inaugural Arnold Clark Cup

ITV to show new the launch of the international women’s football tournament.

ITV will show full live coverage of new international women’s football tournament, the Arnold Clark Cup, featuring England Women, next month. The round robin competition will also include Germany, Spain and Canada, taking place at stadiums across England, which hosts the event.

ITV’s coverage will be presented by Laura Woods and featuring punditry from guests Ian Wright and Eni Aluko, with commentary from Seb Hutchinson and co-commentator Emma Hayes, as well as reporter Katie Shanahan. The line-up will also include Hugh Woozencroft, Kelly Smith, Anita Asante and Siobhan Chamberlain.

Matches, including England v Germany, England v Spain and England v Canada, will be shown across ITV, ITV4 and the ITV Hub. The deal further enhances ITV’s portfolio of sports rights, which includes live coverage of the England men’s and England women’s football teams, the FA Cup, the Six Nations, the Rugby World Cup, Premiership Rugby, horse racing and the Tour de France.

Laura Woods:

“The Arnold Clark Cup offers an exciting opportunity to see England take on top level opposition at a crucial stage in what is a huge year for them as they continue their World Cup qualification campaign, and be tested in a tournament as they build towards this summer’s Euros where they’re the host nation. I’m really looking forward to seeing them in action in front of home crowds in what promise to be tough matches.”

ITV Sport Coverage:



Thursday 17 February – live from Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Germany v Spain on ITV4 coverage from 2pm with a 2.30pm kick-off

England v Canada on ITV4 coverage from 6.45pm with a 7.30pm kick-off

Sunday 20 February – live from Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

England v Spain on ITV coverage from 2.30pm with a 3.15pm kick-off

Canada v Germany on ITV4 coverage from 7.45pm with a 8.15pm kick-off

Wednesday 23 February – live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton