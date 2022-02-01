Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 1st February

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, February 1.

As news spreads around the Square, Harvey visits Aaron in prison and tells him this will be the last time he comes to see.

Later, Harvey announces in The Vic that he and Dana are leaving the Square and will never see Aaron again. When Jean hears this, she berates Harvey for abandoning his son, leaving him shaken.

Meanwhile, Bobby tries to get Kathy to see sense about Dana. Ben gives Bobby a piece of his mind about close-minded people. Ben admits to Kathy he is pushing Callum away so they don’t get targeted, admitting he was triggered by the injured man he saw in the hospital.

Kathy speaks to Callum in the hope that he will understand where Ben is coming from. Later, Callum tells Ben he is organising a party outside the Prince Albert and asks him to meet him there in an hour if he thinks their marriage has a future.

Elsewhere, Kheerat appeals to Eve for help.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Ryan offers to help Rhona.

Meanwhile, Dawn is thrilled when Kim offers Home Farm as a venue for the wedding but her excitement is halted by the return of her ex Alex.

Alex pleads with Dawn to let him explain his previous actions, but what else does he want?

Elsewhere, Kim picks up an auction catalogue; Laurel gives Liv her old job back.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s Lunar New Year in the Hollyoaks village, but the Chen-Williams are in no mood to celebrate after finding out Dave’s secret.

Later, dressed as a Chinese red dragon, Sid and Imran celebrate the occasion with a dance. Serena goes to tell Sid how she truly feels whilst he’s getting changed, but when she kisses him, she realises it’s not Sid, it’s Imran.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie is horrified to discover that Marnie’s vigil money has been stolen, and it’s not long before Ste finds empty donation envelopes in James’s flat.

Elsewhere, Damon sets up his own gambling night at The Loft; the McQueens prepare for Sylver’s funeral.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm