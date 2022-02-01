Everyday dogs lead billboard ad campaign

Dogs become billboard stars…

To light up the nation’s faces this winter with the joy of a picture-perfect pup, fresh dog food company, Butternut Box, has launched a series of billboards across the UK and Ireland as part of their #DogsDeserveBillboards competition.

Hosted on social media, entrants were asked to submit a photo or video of their pet pooch and include a caption explaining why they deserve to be on a national billboard.

Pet parents of Levi:

“We’ve really enjoyed being a part of the #dogsdeservebillboards project, the meet & greet team in Birmingham stood out as being really welcoming and inclusive. It’s not every day you get to take part in a photoshoot, so we loved that we were all able to come along, see the setup and meet the team. “Seeing Levi up on the big posterboard was especially exciting – a fantastic way to welcome in 2022. The whole experience exceeded all our expectations and reflect the reasons we chose Butternut Box in the first place – because dogs and their families, deserve better!”

101 lucky winners were then selected to attend a luxury photoshoot which resulted in their dogs’ faces being displayed on eye-catching billboards in Edinburgh and Nottingham. The winners (as pictured) included pups Ruby, Baloo, Loki and Freyja, Malbec, and Scooby and Drew.

In addition, a top 10 ‘People’s Pup’ shortlist was chosen by an exclusive panel of judges, which included radio DJ, Scott Mills, and dog training guru, Steve Mann – think of them as the Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith of the dog world.

One lucky winner was then selected by Butternut Box’s social media followers to win a year’s supply of Butternut, while the remaining 91 winning dogs in the competition were all selected at random.

This creative competition was designed with dogs in mind, championing Butternut Box’s ethos that all dogs deserve better, including better chances of getting their furry faces showcased on billboards across the nation.

Christy McCormick, Head of Brand and Creative at Butternut Box:

“We’ve had an overwhelming response to our #DogsDeserveBillboards competition, with customers sharing fun and adorable snaps and videos of their pets. We’re delighted to be able to (hopefully) bring a smile to dog lovers’ faces with our billboards, especially during winter 2022, and we’re sure that these fresh-faced dog models will do just that.”

Butternut Box online: https://butternutbox.com/