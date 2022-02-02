Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 2nd February

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, February 2.

Daniel maintains Max tripped by accident but David accuses him of lying. Daisy calls at the shop flat to check on Daniel. But when she admits she thinks he’s hiding something; Daniel gets defensive.

Daniel and Daisy hurl insults at each other, but Daisy admits she wants Daniel and they kiss. They leap apart as Lydia enters.

Later, Mrs Crawshaw summons Daniel to the school and accepts that he didn’t push him. She invites him to apply for a permanent post at the end of his placement. David and Shona are outraged.

Meanwhile, Asha calls at the café to say goodbye to Nina before she goes to Glasgow. Nina takes the opportunity to lock Asha in – she can’t let her go.

Elsewhere, Sarah’s underwhelmed by Adam’s birthday gift; Kelly gets the wrong end of the stick.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Cain is determined to fix things when Chas explains losing the pub will break her heart.

Meanwhile, Ryan tracks down Marcus.

Rhona blurts out to Vanessa that she has phoned Marcus. But unbeknown to Rhona, when Vanessa sees a return voicemail come in from Marcus, she listens to it and leaves him one back pretending to be Rhona. Will Vanessa come to regret this?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Liberty is furious after finding out about Damon’s gambling night, but will he be bringing home the bacon?

Meanwhile, after managing to get the donation money back from James, Ste returns it to Donna-Marie. She tries to convince him to stick by James in his time of need, but will he follow her advice?

Elsewhere, Lizzie and Sam are still cross with Dave for keeping Maxine a secret. Lizzie opens up about feeling like an outsider due to the fact she is adopted.

Also, Becky prepares to leave the village, but Ollie doesn’t know if he can leave his dad behind.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm