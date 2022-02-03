Pick of the Plots: Thursday 3rd February

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 3.

Phil meets Sharon and passes on the deeds for her to take care of the business noting that Ben isn’t in a good way. Later, Sharon visits Ben and give him a pep talk about losing people you love.

Tommy defends Scarlett in front of a group of bullies, confident he has Phil as a backup but later Kat and Phil sit the kids down and tell them Phil is going to prison for a very long time.

Meanwhile, Shirley thinks that Tina might show up at the party outside of The Prince Albert. Jack soon arrives with another officer to shut the party down due to noise complaints but Callum is defiant, the party isn’t over.

Elsewhere, Mitch approaches Harvey in The Vic about Aaron. However, when Keegan questions Harvey about his recent attack, Mitch walks out in disgust.

Also, Eve and Suki find themselves in hot water.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

There’s tension at the auction house as The Woolpack goes under the hammer. Just as the auctioneer is about to sell to the highest bidder, Cain shoots up his arm and puts in a bid.

We see Kim on the phone with a smug look on her face, but has she purchased the boozer?

Later, Marlon, Paddy and Chas are apprehensive as they prepare to return to the village to meet the new owners of The Woolpack.

Meanwhile, Marcus shows up to meet Rhona. Vanessa once again impersonates her, hoping to get rid of him. However, Rhona arrives and is floored to see Marcus.

Elsewhere, Laurel tries to help Jai. Cain isn’t happy when he sees Belle and Ellis together.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s the day of Sylver and Marnie’s funerals.

Mercedes finds a letter from Bobby’s school, who report that he has been acting out of character recently. When Mercedes goes to speak to Bobby, she is shocked by his cruel words when he coldly claims that Sylver didn’t love her.

At the funeral, as Goldie is making a heartwarming speech. Bobby’s words are still in Mercedes head, so she blurts out a shocking statement. Later, Cher has a life-changing announcement.

It’s clear that John Paul might be struggling more than he admits.

Meanwhile, Ethan catches Ste before he heads to Marnie’s funeral, and purposefully holds him at ransom so he misses the event, leaving James let down.

Elsewhere, Liberty comes to an agreement with Ethan, in the hope Damon will stop gambling.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm