Second series for ITV’s Limitless Win

6.1 million viewers tuned in for the launch show.

ITV announced today that primetime entertainment show, Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will return for a second series.

Declan Donnelly:

“We’re already preparing ourselves for another series of nail-biting drama, jeopardy and tension as we present more questions you can’t help but Google! We’re expecting more, and higher, dizzying climbs up the Limitless money ladder. We can’t wait.”

Fronted by double act Ant & Dec, the entertainment quiz show was a hit with viewers when it launched on ITV and ITV Hub earlier this year, drawing in 6.1 million viewers for its launch episode (28 day consolidated), and becoming ITV’s biggest brand-new entertainment series launch since The Masked Singer.

The groundbreaking format with a never-ending money ladder allowed contestants to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot. The first two episodes alone saw big wins with NHS workers Will and Kathryn taking away £500,000 and father and son Tony and Zee closely following with £250,000.

The series culminates this Saturday night, as one pair of contestants reach dramatic new heights – playing for over one million pounds and climbing farther up the limitless money ladder than anyone has ever been before… But will they manage to bank the cash? Or will they crash out and lose it all?

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has been recommissioned by ITV Head of Entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and Commissioning Editor Kevin O’Brien.

Ant McPartlin: