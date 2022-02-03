Boom Radio celebrate station with ‘best listener loyalty’ as RAJAR figures released

As Radio 2 chases a younger audience, the older listeners left with no committed full BBC ‘golden oldies’ offering are turning to Boom Radio…

The radio station for baby boomers has seen a 35% growth in total listening hours in just three months. Figures show Boom Radio outperforms all other music-based commercial stations for listener loyalty.

David Hamilton, Boom Radio:

“Clearly, Baby Boomers are united in their love for what we are providing. We’ve been able to create a successful national radio station that smashes predictions and tops the growth tables in less than one year, on a virtual shoestring compared to our BBC rival Radio 2 and other national stations.”

Boom Radio, launched in lockdown and broadcasting from the bedrooms and sheds of its presenters – all aged between 60 and 83 – is now the top music-based national commercial station for listener loyalty, according to the latest RAJAR audience data released today (Thursday 3 February 2022).

The station is aimed at the UK’s 14 million baby boomers and launched last February on DAB and smart speakers. The schedule has brought back a line-up of famous presenters from over the decades – including David Hamilton, Esther Rantzen, Graham Dene, Judi Spiers, Nicky Horne, Roger Day and Jenny Hanley.

Many of the station’s personnel returned from retirement or semi-retirement to take on the radio world in the digital era; Hamilton, at 83, is the oldest person to launch a daytime music show on national radio, while the average age of the Boom presenter line-up is 68.

The audience figures for the final quarter of 2021 see almost a quarter of a million (242,000) listeners tuning into Boom Radio for an average of over 10 hours per week. Total listening hours grew by a huge 35 per cent to 2.5million.

It appears more and more ‘boomers’ have become disillusioned with BBC Radio 2, which seems to be turning into ‘Radio 1 for 30-somethings‘ with the same bland formats and no variety in the type of ‘DJ’s’ replacing the well-known personalities. BBC Local radio has also seen a decline in audience figures for a number of stations as they attempt to also chase the youth. Boom Radio themselves note that 86% of their listeners comes from their target reach of ’60-74-year-old audience’ with listeners telling Boom they are ‘disaffected by Radio 2’s changes.’

The latest casualty in the ever chasing a younger audience at Radio 2 has seen Paul O’Grady’s show, Sunday’s 5-7 pm, chopped down to half a year – airing in two three month batches instead of his full year-round run. The gap will be filled by Rob Beckett. Disgruntled R2 listeners may be happy to discover Sunday’s from 5-7 pm on Boom Radio are hosted by former Pebble Mill presenter, ITV continuity announcer – with WestWard Television and TSW in the South West – and local BBC radio personality Judi Spires.

David Hamilton, Boom Radio: