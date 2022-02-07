HISTORY Play has launched in Hungary

A+E Networks® EMEA this month launched streaming service HISTORY Play in Hungary.

The SVOD brand will offer exclusive award-winning documentaries and premium factual entertainment and will be available through RTL Most+, one of the leading VOD services in the Hungarian market.

Izabella Wiley, SVP, General Manager of A+E Networks® CEE:

“We are excited to deepen our successful cooperation with RTL in Hungary, one of our leading partners in the market. The launch of the HISTORY Play service in Hungary marks our continued focus on digital development in the CEE region. In the last two years we have learned that Hungarians are loyal and enthusiastic viewers of The HISTORY Channel. We are proud to offer our premium documentary content to RTL Most+ subscribers, who will be able to access their favourite stories and characters whenever they want.”

The launch of HISTORY Play in Hungary, marks the premiere of the brand in the Central-Eastern European region. HISTORY Play is already available in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, and The Netherlands through various partnerships, including Amazon Prime and Apple TV+. The streaming service is available in Sweden with Telia.

The programming at launch for Hungary is headlined by A+E Networks hit franchises: “The Curse of Oak Island”, “Forged in Fire”, “Ancient Aliens” and “The UnXplained with William Shatner”. The line-up of shows available to RTL Most+ subscribers in February will include top titles from The HISTORY Channel library which includes over 300 episodes of factual entertainment, docudrama and premium documentaries.

The last two years has seen The HISTORY Channel become the leading factual channel in Hungary, reaching an average of over 4 million viewers in 2021 alone, according to Nielsen audience reports.

The HISTORY Channel has become the home of factual entertainment and premium documentaries with exclusive territory premieres and now HISTORY Play gives a chance for Hungarian viewers to discover and binge past seasons whenever they wish.

Balázs Szabó, Programming Director & Head of Content Acquisition at CLT-UFA Hungarian Broadcasting Division:

“We are pleased to extend our existing cooperation to a new level between RTL Hungary and A+E Networks EMEA. The diverse and wide range of content on RTL Most+ is an essential aspect of our operation, therefore we are delighted to provide premium quality entertainment created by additional production companies, services, and TV channels along with the growing number of our own locally produced and exclusive titles.”

HISTORY PLAY launched on RTL Most+ in Hungary.

https://www.historychannel.co.hu/hu