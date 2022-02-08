Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 8th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, February 8.

Whitney tells DCI Arthurs everything, they want to help Chelsea if she is in danger, leaving Whitney optimistic. The pressure builds for Gray when DCI Arthurs approaches him.

Meanwhile, Sharon puts on a dismissive front when Zack approaches her with the news that he has found Jada and Alyssa. Zack meets up with Jada, but when he suggests finding her somewhere more permanent to live, she storms off.

Martin gives Sharon food for thought about helping Jada.

Later, at Walford station, Jada spots Will staring at her, she gives him a piece of her mind but she soon panics when she sees Alyssa in danger.

Elsewhere, Nancy and Janine are finally on the same page, but Mick isn’t in agreement with them. Janine is horrified when Mick’s friends suggest a night out ‘to meet some ladies’.

Also, as Stacey opens her new business venture, she shares a longing look with Kheerat.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Jai initially bluffs, but just as Laurel is about to call the police to report the fraud, he interjects and reveals it was he who took out the loan.

Laurel drops her mobile and stares back at him in total horror.

Meanwhile, despite Moira’s wishes, Cain refuses to get on board with Al staying in the same house as Kyle. Al continues his mission against Cain.

Elsewhere, Dawn is being followed.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Felix is shocked to find out that Toby is awake, but when he confronts Martine over not telling him, she admits that she has been in denial. He pleads with her not to give up on their son. However, DeMarcus is not so forgiving, as he admits that he has called Saul.

Toby is shocked to see Saul by his bedside, demanding for him to sign an official confession. Felix arrives just in the nick of time, but how long can he be protected?

Meanwhile, Darren is still hopeful he can encourage Charlie to get clued up on parenting so he sets up a gameshow in his living room.

Elsewhere, the truth behind Mercedes’ discovery is revealed.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm