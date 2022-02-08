It’s a cinch for ITV’s Starstruck

cinch, a UK online car sales platform, will sponsor ITV’s brand-new entertainment show Starstruck, hosted by Olly Murs.

The sponsorship deal, which launches on ITV and ITV Hub from Saturday (February 12) at 8.30pm, includes airtime in the new Saturday night family viewing blockbuster, and cinch idents around breaks on broadcast and online.

“Starstruck is an exciting step for ITV, bringing to mind historic shows like Stars In Their Eyes with a fantastic panel and an engaging new twist. Building on our ongoing partnership, we’re delighted to be working with cinch on the show, helping them to activate and scale up once again.”

Starstruck has a format that sounds a little familiar… the show features ordinary members of the public with an exceptional vocal talent who are transformed into some of the world’s biggest music icons – from Freddie Mercury to Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie to Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye to Michael Bublé – and many more in between. The synopsis would usually lead to instantly think of Matthew Kelly’s Stars in their Eyes.

Unlike most Stars in their Eyes however this show has a panel of expert judges. Award-winning singer and actress Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and musical theatre star Beverley Knight.

cinch’s sponsorship idents, featuring the brand’s much-loved ambassador Rylan, are a fun take on the programme’s format, with people in cars winding down their car windows to compete in their own sing-off of legendary tunes. This is cinch’s second ITV entertainment TV sponsorship.

