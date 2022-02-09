Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 9th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, February 9.

Adam covers when he receives an anonymous call and assures Sarah, they have heard the last of Jeremy. However, when Sarah gets a floral delivery with a card reading ‘next bouquet will be for your funeral’, she decides it’s time to call the police in.

Later, after explaining the situation to the police, Adam orders Sarah to take Harry and stay with Nick. As his phone continues to ring out, his tormentor stares at the outgoing call on their mobile.

Meanwhile, Steve, Tracy, Emma and Carla set up the bistro for Amy’s surprise 18th birthday party. Nipping home for a candle, Steve and Tracy catch an intruder. They’re shocked to realise it’s Jacob.

Later, Amy calls at the police station to clear Jacob’s name. As Jacob’s released without charge, he and Amy share a kiss.

Elsewhere, Gary and Maria suspect that Kelly might be back on drugs; Nina informs Roy and Asha the doctor has put her on the waiting list for counselling.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Dawn opens up to Billy about her problems and suspicions at work. She’s still being watched from a distance.

Meanwhile, unbeknown to everyone, Al gives Kyle his old phone. Kyle quickly pockets it.

Elsewhere, Mandy gives Amelia a makeover for her school prom. Amelia doesn’t like it.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Nancy isn’t pleased when Olivia throws an impromptu baby raising lesson after discovering that Ella is pregnant. However, she convinces Nancy that it might be the perfect deterrent for the expecting teens.

When Ella and Charlie have no issues looking after the baby doll, Nancy meddles after finding out that you can change its behavioural settings.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Cleo refuses to listen to what Toby has to say.

Elsewhere, Tony confronts Love Boat bar staff Lizzie and Sid about their loud music, but Diane advises him to play dirty.

Also, Bobby pockets Sylver’s mobile phone. Later, he tells John Paul that he drinks too much, but will he listen?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm