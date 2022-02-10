Dine with a celebrity on Valentine’s Day with Frankie & Benny’s

Those who don’t want to choose between a night on the couch or dining out alone will have the chance to choose one of five dining partners…

Dine with Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, Celebrity Hunted) in London, James Lock (TOWIE, Ex on the Beach) in Birmingham and Dale Mehmet (Love Island) in Glasgow

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, TOWIE’s James Lock:

“I reckon there’s a lot of people wanting to go out on Valentine’s Day but not bothering because they’re on their own. Hopefully now they might do. I’m good company, easy to talk to and will have a chat with anyone so hopefully I’ll be able to have a bit of a laugh with a few people in Birmingham. One of my first dates was actually at Frankie & Benny’s in Essex, so this will bring back some fun memories.”

Don’t feel like staying in this Valentine’s Day, but don’t want to face dining alone either? Italian-American restaurant Frankie & Benny’s has the answer, with its “Take A-Bae” service offering solo guests a date to dine with – including three UK reality TV stars.

A line-up of friendly-faced dining partners with varied interests and backgrounds – dubbed “Valentine’s Baes” – will be available in selected restaurants on Valentine’s Day (Monday, February 14) to offer customers some company and conversation.

Lucky guests will even have the option of dining with one of their favourite reality TV stars. Chloe Veitch, of Netflix’s hit Too Hot To Handle, will be a dinner date option in Frankie & Benny’s London restaurant.

Meanwhile, in Birmingham, TOWIE’s James Lock will be waiting patiently to accompany lucky singletons at their table. Finally, in Glasgow, diners can choose to spend their Valentine’s Day with Love Island contestant Dale Mehmet.

Frankie & Benny’s believes Valentine’s Day should be a day where anybody can treat themselves, bae or no bae. But it’s completely understandable not to want to be the only table-for-one in a sea of couples. All you need to do is head to one of the above restaurants, choose your dining partner, grab a drink, a bite and relax.

On taking part in the “Take A-Bae” service, Chloe Veitch:

“Why should it just be couples that get to enjoy Valentine’s Day? What about all of us singles? There’s a lot of us out there, I should know! I love the idea of this ‘Take A-Bae’ service and giving a bit of love to those who might be solo on the big day. I’m really looking forward to meeting some new people at Frankie & Benny’s on Valentine’s Day and who knows – maybe someone will sweep me off my feet?”

The “Valentine’s Baes” will be in participating Frankie & Benny’s restaurants from 5 PM on Monday, February 14:

– Burleigh House, London

– In the Fort, Birmingham

– In the Fort, Glasgow

