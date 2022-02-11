Eco Shoots puts down roots at Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios

Eco Shoots Ltd, a Bristol-based business specialising in delivering sustainability solutions for the film, TV and multimedia industry in the West of England, is the latest company to put down roots at The Bottle Yard Studios.

Founded by South West-based Location Managers Monty Till and Poppy Gordon Clark, Eco Shoots supplies a wide range of sustainable hire equipment and sale items as well as services including waste and recycling, clean power solutions, reusable floor protection, compostable catering packaging and silent, fume-free Towerlights.

The company has recently invested in a hire stock of diesel-free generators, including 125kWh Silent Towable Generators and 5k VoltStack® Generators, offering emission-free, dependable power for location filming, events and mobile workplaces. As a business, Eco Shoots estimates that it offsets more than five times the number of road miles it uses.

Eco Shoots Co-Founder Monty Till:

“We are thrilled to now be able to call The Bottle Yard Studios ‘home’. Along with our major investment in a new range of diesel-free generators, establishing our base at The Bottle Yard allows us to assist more productions to work more sustainably across Bristol and the South West. Poppy and I founded Eco Shoots because we share a passion for giving productions of all scales the tools to work ‘greener’. The Bottle Yard team shares this passion, so we have felt instantly at home. We look forward to serving the growing number of film and TV productions filming in the region.”

In addition to equipment for sale and hire, Eco Shoots also runs an online Cast & Crew store stocked with environmentally-friendly essentials for use on set or in the production office, now available to all professionals working on site at The Bottle Yard Studios. The service enables individuals and companies to shop ethically with ease and reduces the number of small parcels being delivered to the Studios from large companies that are not reaching climate goals.

Film and TV productions made in the South West that Eco Shoots has recently provided services to include upcoming feature Wonka (Warner Bros. Pictures), Chloe (BBC/Amazon Studios), Sanditon (BritBox UK/Masterpiece), The Outlaws (BBC/Amazon Studios), upcoming sci-fi series The Last Bus (Netflix), The Girl Before (BBC/HBO Max) and Showtrial (BBC).

Eco Shoots are registered suppliers with the BAFTA-backed albert initiative – the lead organisation for sustainability in the UK film and TV industry – and the Green Production Guide. It is also a supporting member of The Production Guild of Great Britain.

Laura Aviles, Senior Film Manager (Bristol City Council):

“It’s our pleasure to welcome Eco Shoots to The Bottle Yard Studios. Their presence will bring massive benefits to crews basing here as well as our community of more than 25 businesses on site. Our Green Team, which consists of Bottle Yard and Bristol Film Office staff, is currently rolling out a number of measures under our five-year Environmental Action Plan, ranging from de-carbonising our buildings and systems to assisting clients to work more sustainably at the Studios and on location in the city. Having Eco Shoots on site complements this work, which is more important than ever as we expand the Studios this year.”

For more information visit www.ecoshoots.co.uk.