Beaux Raymond shows off sexy 3 straps in underwear snap session

Beaux Raymond Looking Too Hot to Handle this Valentine’s…
Boux Avenue one of our favourite lingerie brands here at ATV Today Lifestyle tell us today that they have partnered up with season three Too Hot to Handle winner Beaux Raymond who will be promoting their Valentine’s collection.
Beaux Raymond took to her Instagram earlier today literally looking too hot to handle in the red lingerie number from Boux Avenue, as she is getting ready for her first Valentine’s with beau Harry Johnson.
Unsurprisingly fans were quick to comment on how stunning Beaux looked in the Boux set…
Beaux can be seen wearing Boux Avenue’s Carolena plunge bra at £34.00, available up to an F cup. With the intricate eyelash lace and sexy 3 straps details over the cup, Carolena is the perfect bra to bring some serious heat and sass this Valentine’s!
Complete Beaux’s look with the Carolena tanga thong (currently free when buying the bra), and the Red plain top hold ups at £8.00.