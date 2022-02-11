Beaux Raymond shows off sexy 3 straps in underwear snap session

Boux Avenue one of our favourite lingerie brands here at ATV Today Lifestyle tell us today that they have partnered up with season three Too Hot to Handle winner Beaux Raymond who will be promoting their Valentine’s collection.

Beaux Raymond took to her Instagram earlier today literally looking too hot to handle in the red lingerie number from Boux Avenue, as she is getting ready for her first Valentine’s with beau Harry Johnson.

Unsurprisingly fans were quick to comment on how stunning Beaux looked in the Boux set…