TV Highlights: From bespoke fragrances to the Brecon Beacons

Telly Today highlights for Saturday, February 12th…

Knickers…

Multimillionaire business supremo and CEO of Ann Summers, Jacqueline Gold, opens her doors for this week’s Sally Lindsay sleepover.

With an estimated fortune of £500 million, you’d expect her home to be fabulous, and Sally isn’t disappointed. Jacqueline’s mansion is set in two acres of beautiful Surrey countryside; there’s a gym, a wine cellar housing husband Dan’s incredible wine collection and a huge 16th-century barn that was moved beam by beam from Kent and bolted onto the 1920s house.

For 36 hours, Sally experiences the life of a multimillionaire — meeting Jacqueline’s celebrity stylist Lorraine, who picks out some designer treats for them both to wear at the football that evening. And, of course, this is no ordinary football game, as Jacqueline takes Sally into the chairman’s lounge for a three-course meal before the game.

The weekend is finished off with a visit from master perfumer Roja Dove, who creates bespoke fragrances for the world’s super-rich for an eye-watering £25,000.

Sally Lindsay’s Posh Sleepover, Channel 5, 9.30 pm

Green green grass of home…

The series that celebrates the people who live and work in and around the remarkable landscapes of Wales’s three National Parks returns – from the jagged heights of Snowdonia in the north, through to the mountains and moorlands of the Brecon Beacons, and the wild and rugged coast of Pembrokeshire.

These places are not just a playground for tourists and adventurers, they’re also home to more than 80,000 people. Among them are families who have been here for generations and others who arrived just a few months ago. But all of them are proud to call their little piece of Wales ‘home’.

In this episode, meet Garry and his family on The Black Mountain in the Brecon Beacons. Lambing is in full swing, so it’s all hands on deck to keep a careful watch on this ever-expanding flock, with Garry’s three children – Owen, Dewi and Seren – getting stuck in to help deliver a new generation of lambs.

All episodes of this series will be available to stream or download for free on All 4 from 12 February, following the transmission of this episode.

Wonderous Wales, Channel 4, 8.30 pm

Take it off…

It’s the Grand Final and TV’s biggest musical mystery will finally be solved. The Masked Singer is the top-secret singing show where a superstar line up, disguised in head-to-toe costumes, compete to remain anonymous.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left asking ‘who’s behind the mask?’ In tonight’s episode, the final three masked singers compete to be crowned the ultimate champion.

The identities of all three finalists will finally be revealed, all 12 Masked Singers return for a special group performance and three previous Singers return for three one-of-a-kind duets. Hosted by Joel Dommett, who is joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, plus last year’s winner Joss Stone.

In a recap of who has been unmasked over the previous seven weeks… In week one it was Gloria Hunniford and Heather Small, followed by Will Young. Week three saw Pat Cash depart and in week four Tom Chaplin. Week five saw a double departure with Michael Owen and Jaime Winstone. Last week saw both Aled Jones and Michelle Williams unmasked.

The Masked Singer, ITV/STV/UTV, 7 pm