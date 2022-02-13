Pobol y Cwm: Gabriel’s christening | Rownd a Rownd: Romance for Cai?

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

Britt and Colin return from Portugal and meet Garry’s new girlfriend, Andrea. But Colin feels slightly uneasy. Jinx discovers Arwen drinking from Ffion’s vodka bottle, but turns out it’s water, and Ffion owes them an explanation.

It’s Gabriel’s christening, and DI Wilkinson has cold feet about being Gabriel’s Godfather. Gaynor obsesses over her birth certificate and discovers a new way to take control of her life.

Sioned and DJ fail to reassure Eileen as she faces the fact that her business is over. Britt is happy for Garry and his new girlfriend Andrea, but Colin’s revelation soon takes the shine off everything.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

It’s a big day for Carwyn and his family as he prepares to leave for South Africa. Iestyn has an important message for his father but is looks like Gwenno may not be able to say goodbye to her husband.

Ioan continues to misbehave at school and Elen becomes aware of the reason behind his bad behaviour and what Llŷr needs to do to rectify the situation. Caitlin is nervous – will she pass her driving theory test and will she be able to pluck up the courage to ask Cai out on a date?

Ken begins to feel that Arthur is taking advantage of him and decides to go to his old home to seek some comfort, but unfortunately, more troubles await him there.

Caitlin receives some news that frightens her and Sian tries to help her. Unfortunately, the help leads to sirens and flashing lights.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.