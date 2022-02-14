Channel 4 and NFTS launch career ‘tasters’

Channel 4 and the National Film and Television School will offer hundreds of people throughout the UK the chance to discover new careers in the film and television industries.

Face to face taster days held up and down the country will give people insights into the different careers available in the film and broadcaster sectors. And Channel 4 will also fund scholarship places for up to eight people from lower-socio economic backgrounds to give them the opportunity to complete an NFTS specialist diploma or training course which could help them forge a new career.

Sinéad Rocks, Channel 4 Managing Director Nations and Regions:

“We are really proud of our long-term partnership with the NFTS. 4Skills is focused on offering life-changing opportunities and we believe these taster days will provide a great insight into the opportunities in our industry, and the scholarships will mean that we can continue to break down barriers to better representation behind the camera.”

A total of twenty-eight taster days will be held between March and October at a range of locations the length and breadth of Britain, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle.

Funded by 4Skills, Channel 4’s training and development strategy, the face-to-face sessions will provide attendees with a free taster of different facets of TV & Film production, along with the opportunity to learn more about the career pathways in each area.

Each taster day will focus on one particular skill, demonstrating the range of careers available – from casting and screenwriting to location management and production accounting. Through this programme, the NFTS hopes to engage with up to 700 people, particularly those new to the industry and from across the nations and regions.

These initiatives build upon the long-standing partnership between Channel 4 and the NFTS, internationally recognised as a model of excellence in specialist higher education and one of the world’s pre-eminent institutions in film and moving image.

Jon Wardle, NFTS Director: