Lifestyle

Amanda Holden shows off satin heart print pyjama set on Valentine’s Day

February 15, 2022
Vivian Summers
No Comments
The Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Radio presenter gave her social media followers a quick flash of some Boux Avenue yesterday…

Amanda Holden Heart Radio host and Britian’s Got Talent judge, took to her Instagram on Valentine’s Day wearing some fetching Boux Avenue garments.

Amanda shared some snaps of her wearing a satin heart print pyjama set, as she wished all her followers a Happy Valentine’s! Famous friends and fans were quick to comment on how beautiful Amanda looked, whilst also wishing her a Happy Valentine’s too.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden.

Amanda can bee seen wearing Boux Avenue’s Heart revere and shorts set available at £35.00 and part of their Valentine’s You Do You collection. This is the ultimate Valentine’s PJ set with the ultra-soft to touch and silky satin material, perfectly paired with the glamorous heart print details.

The ultimate girly pj’s that are actually perfect for any time of the year, if we are honest!

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

Searches for ‘Charlotte Church tour’ up 8,233% after ‘The Masked Singer’ final

February 15, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

Three underrated TV shows to watch for ‘Style Inspiration’

February 15, 2022
ATV Reports
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring is the most Googled royal ring in the UK

February 14, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

You are most likely to meet your soulmate at work, new study finds..

February 14, 2022
Liz Charlton