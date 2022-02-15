Amanda Holden shows off satin heart print pyjama set on Valentine’s Day

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Radio presenter gave her social media followers a quick flash of some Boux Avenue yesterday…
Amanda Holden Heart Radio host and Britian’s Got Talent judge, took to her Instagram on Valentine’s Day wearing some fetching Boux Avenue garments.
Amanda shared some snaps of her wearing a satin heart print pyjama set, as she wished all her followers a Happy Valentine’s! Famous friends and fans were quick to comment on how beautiful Amanda looked, whilst also wishing her a Happy Valentine’s too.
Amanda can bee seen wearing Boux Avenue’s Heart revere and shorts set available at £35.00 and part of their Valentine’s You Do You collection. This is the ultimate Valentine’s PJ set with the ultra-soft to touch and silky satin material, perfectly paired with the glamorous heart print details.
The ultimate girly pj’s that are actually perfect for any time of the year, if we are honest!