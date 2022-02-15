Channel 4 reunite Craig Charles with their Moneybags

Following a successful first run, Channel 4 daytime has commissioned a new series of quiz show Moneybags.

The quiz that challenges contestants to literally grab themselves a fortune every afternoon will be back later this year with host Craig Charles.

Jayne Stanger, Commissioner, Daytime and Features, Channel 4:

“We’re so excited to bring back Moneybags after the first series received an amazing reception. It is great to have Craig back on board to give our daytime viewers more quick-fire quizzing and tense moments.”

The series has been recommissioned through Channel 4’s Global Format Fund, the ringfenced spend designed to stimulate the creation of original new formats from UK-based indies for UK and International audiences.

Moneybags is a high-stakes quiz that tests contestants’ ability to think quickly as they answer each question by grabbing the moneybag with the correct answer as it passes along a conveyor belt in front of them. Those who grab the right answer earn that bag’s value, which can be anything from £1,000 to £100,000. But should the wrong bag be picked up contestants risk losing everything. There’s an enormous £1 million passing down the conveyor belt each week, and it’s up to the contestants to try to grab as much as possible.

Moneybags will return for a 30-run order of 60-minute programmes and air later this year. It’s produced by Youngest Media for the network.

Executive producer David Flynn of Youngest Media: