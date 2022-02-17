Pick of the Plots: Thursday 17th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 17.

As Kheerat continues to enjoy messing with Gray, Gray starts to look at Mitch and Whitney as suspects and takes Mitch for a drink, opening up about Chantelle. Later, Gray catches up with Whitney and his approach is a little more direct.

Meanwhile, after getting advice from her mum, Chelsea goes against Gray’s wishes.

Elsewhere, Jada gets into trouble at the salon when she steals money from a snooty customer. At the Minute Mart, Jada gets Will to cause a diversion while she steals alcohol.

Jada meets up with her friends to drink. Will joins and takes a swig, clearly smitten by Jada. Jada and her friends get a bit rowdy when Honey and Sharon appear, furious.

Also, Kim opens up to Howie about her worries.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

The police arrive.

Manpreet is shell-shocked.

Vinny has an emotional day.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Yazz is horrified to see that her story regarding Ali’s case is front page news in the Chester Herald. She has a lot of explaining to do when Verity breaks the news that this will impact Misbah’s case.

Misbah visits Ali in prison and decides to read her court statement to him, but will she be deterred when he continues to berate her?

Shaq confides in Misbah about feeling like he’s never going to be good enough for Verity. Later, under the pressure of his dad’s poisonous actions, Shaq is in self-destruct mode and is caught in a compromising position.

Meanwhile, Ollie speaks to village psychiatrist Honour, and he comes to terms with the fact he’s dealing with ambiguous grief.

Elsewhere, Sienna tries to protect Liberty from Ethan.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm