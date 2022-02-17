TV Highlights: Coldstream Guards say farewell to Prince Philip

Telly Today picks for February 17th.
End of a Royal Era…
News breaks of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and instantly the Coldstream Guards are drafted in to begin preparations for their most important ceremonial occasion in decades.
With 30 years of experience, Garrison Sergeant Major Vern Stokes is in charge of the event and heads up mass rehearsals in Pirbright, where he has to get some rusty soldiers up to scratch. Drum Major Oliver, who leads the Corps of Drums, is under extreme pressure, and Drummer Wall knows he has to perform on the big day — there are no second chances.
As the big day approaches, the Coldstream Guards are tuning their movements and duties to perfection. The funeral ceremony at Windsor itself will be the first time they will have the chance to perform their well-rehearsed routines. In London, pre-planned ceremonial events are continuing as the Battalion prepare for the arrival of the Iraqi defence minister.
It’s the biggest challenge of new Guardsman Stephen Collins’s career so far, and it almost ends in disaster as he loses his bearskin, finding it with only minutes to spare. In combats, 25 Platoon have been training in Catterick, Yorkshire, and are finally coming to the end of their 28-week-long training programme. But they need to ensure their drill skills are up to scratch, and experienced Company Commander Major Danny Morrell puts them to the test. It’s attempt number two at passing for Cheesbrough and Hodson, so they can’t afford to slip up.
The day of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral arrives, and the minutely choreographed ceremony gets underway, with Sergeant Major Stokes on hand to see all goes well. With the entire royal family present and a TV audience in the hundreds of millions worldwide, there’s no room for error.
Following the ceremony through their eyes, and joining the guardsmen after it’s over, the programme offers a unique insider’s view of this most solemn occasion. Finally, back in Catterick, before passing out and finding out who will win the training course’s prestigious awards, the young guardsmen have to survive a five-day-long exercise in the Brecon Beacons, which tests aspiring guardsmen Cheesbrough and Hodson to the limit.
The Queen’s Guards: A Year in Service, Channel 5, 8 pm
Designs on Huq…
Sky Arts puts the spotlights on Britain’s best design talent with The Big Design Challenge.
Hosted by Lauren Laverne the show sees eight top creatives battle it out over five episodes to be crowned Britain’s next design superstar. Drawn from all corners of the UK, the competitors will put their problem-solving abilities and creative flair to the test as they face a range of weekly challenges set by a series of guest judges, including Konnie Huq, Lemn Sissay, Mourad Mazour, Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Orbital.
The winner will have the opportunity to exhibit their designs at the V&A, gaining exposure to millions of visitors and industry experts.
In the first challenge, presenter, screenwriter and children’s author Konnie Huq, challenges the first set of designers to create an outdoor play sculpture for children.
The Big Design Challenge, Sky Arts, 8 pm
Streaming…
Set in contemporary Sweden, Kurt Wallander is found adrift and uncertain of the future following his exit from the police force. An opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new Superintendent, Samuel Osei, takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.
However, when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, Wallander quickly suspects that there is more to this incident than meets the eye. Determined to uncover the truth, he refuses to back off – even when the investigation leads him to the door of those who could end his career in a heartbeat.
Young Wallander, now streaming on Netflix
Woof life…
It’s double trouble as bonded pair Poppy and Bron try to find a home that will accept two dogs.
Will fine artist Ron agree that looks aren’t everything as he meets Chip the terrier cross and Margaux the mongrel? Harry the saluki is still desperately seeking love, but can he overcome his nerves?
The Dog House, Channel 4, 8 pm