TV Highlights: Coldstream Guards say farewell to Prince Philip

Telly Today picks for February 17th.

End of a Royal Era…

The Queen’s Guards: A Year in Service, Channel 5, 8 pm

Designs on Huq…

Sky Arts puts the spotlights on Britain’s best design talent with The Big Design Challenge.

Hosted by Lauren Laverne the show sees eight top creatives battle it out over five episodes to be crowned Britain’s next design superstar. Drawn from all corners of the UK, the competitors will put their problem-solving abilities and creative flair to the test as they face a range of weekly challenges set by a series of guest judges, including Konnie Huq, Lemn Sissay, Mourad Mazour, Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Orbital.

The winner will have the opportunity to exhibit their designs at the V&A, gaining exposure to millions of visitors and industry experts.

In the first challenge, presenter, screenwriter and children’s author Konnie Huq, challenges the first set of designers to create an outdoor play sculpture for children.

The Big Design Challenge, Sky Arts, 8 pm

Streaming…

Set in contemporary Sweden, Kurt Wallander is found adrift and uncertain of the future following his exit from the police force. An opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new Superintendent, Samuel Osei, takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub. However, when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, Wallander quickly suspects that there is more to this incident than meets the eye. Determined to uncover the truth, he refuses to back off – even when the investigation leads him to the door of those who could end his career in a heartbeat. Young Wallander, now streaming on Netflix

Woof life…

It’s double trouble as bonded pair Poppy and Bron try to find a home that will accept two dogs.

Will fine artist Ron agree that looks aren’t everything as he meets Chip the terrier cross and Margaux the mongrel? Harry the saluki is still desperately seeking love, but can he overcome his nerves?

The Dog House, Channel 4, 8 pm