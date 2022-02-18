Pick of the Plots: Friday 18th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, February 18.

Kheerat gifts Gray some whiskey but swiftly sends another email to see his reaction. Whitney appears and Kheerat is rude to her, playing up in front of Gray.

Meanwhile, Zack tries to ease the tension at Sharon’s to no avail. Later, Jada is hanging out with her friends when she encounters Denise.

Elsewhere, at the cab office, Kat flirts with Henry and gives him her number in front of Phil. Tommy appears unwell and Phil offers to take him home. Tommy opens up that he’s being bullied so Phil assures him he will pick him up from now on.

Later, Phil overhears Henry badmouthing Kat and threatens him.

Also, Howie has a gig for Kim promoting a product online but she is horrified to discover the product.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

Daniel asks Max to download the footage of the dance for the police. Max, watching the footage back, is shocked by what he sees.

Meanwhile, in The Rovers, Dev tries to chat up Linda. When Bernie makes a derisory comment, he’s annoyed and reveals to Linda how Bernie’s grandson, Joseph went missing, a reward was put up and she tried to steal the money.

Linda returns to No.5 and berates Chesney and Gemma for not telling her about Joseph’s ordeal. When Chesney opens up about how tough things have been, Linda thaws.

Elsewhere, Toyah and Imran are asked if they would consider adopting Elsie, and Abi is uncomfortable when Toyah confides in her.

Also, Sally feels left out; Adam tells Sarah that he wants to try again for a baby.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

The villagers are left shaken after recent events.

Kerry is proud of Amy.

Charles tries to share his positivity.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Misbah panics when she realises that she’s meant to be hosting a meal today for Aunty Kameela’s birthday. She begs the family to keep quiet about the case against Ali.

A betrayed Verity confides in Scott after Shaq was caught in the act yesterday, but will she hear him out?

Tom attends the meal, and Aunty Kameela is blissfully unaware about his and Yazz’s marital issues.

Nobody notices how much Imran is struggling with being kept out of the loop from his family’s drama, and, feeling left out, he drunkenly crashes the meal.

Meanwhile, Sienna tries to convince Liberty that she’s protecting her from Ethan, but will she believe her?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm