Where do you get your ‘garden inspiration’ from?

It seems television drama and reality series with beautiful vistas is one place we’re looking for ideas…

With Spring right around the corner people are searching for inspiration to spruce their garden up and make it the place to be on the first sunny day in Spring. It is no surprise that people are turning to television and film for a bit of garden-style inspiration.

Everything from reality telly to family favourite films to trending sitcoms and Netflix hits. A study done by Moda Furnishings showed that over 10.2 thousand people are searching for garden inspiration. So where are people looking to find their inspiration the most?

Findings by Moda Furnishings revealed that 415 thousand people have searched for garden inspiration from The Secret Garden. Also, 91% of people searching were in love with the gardens in Bridgerton while Love Island was the third most popular search for garden inspiration.

Desperate Housewives, Fuller House and Parenthood are the top searched for sitcom gardens and over 22,000 people have been searching for Netflix gardens.