Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Neighbours and Home & Away

February 19, 2022
Mike Watkins
This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Week Overview

Levi struggles to escape a captor and Glen helps Terese let loose. Amy is on her final straw dealing with Zara, and Levi struggles with whether or not to help Freya. Leo drops a massive bombshell and Chloe pushes an agenda with heartbreaking consequences.

Paul pays the ultimate price for his lie and Leo’s decision ignites devastation. Levi and Freya ruffle feathers and Roxy plays with fire.

Monday: Levi is held at gunpoint by an agitated, paranoid stranger. Glen is looking for ways to lift Terese’s mood when he discovers Ned and Harlow went paintballing and decides to give it a try. Zara’s troublesome reputation spreads like wildfire across Ramsay Street.

Tuesday: Amy has played all her cards with Zara but nothing has changed. After searching for her, she contemplates sending her back to Cairns… Levi is stuck on Freya. She’s caused him so much trouble, but he doesn’t want her in danger.

Wednesday: Leo is still torn over whether to give up Abigail. Determined to make Leo see sense, Chloe orchestrates an outing with Roxy and Kyle. Levi rocks the Canning household with his decision to help Freya track down Gareth, no matter the risk.

Thursday: Paul’s health has been declining, but his nearest and dearest think it’s anxiety. Leo’s decision has thrown everyone for a loop, leaving Aaron devastated and his brother overwhelmed. Aaron is heartbroken and blames Chloe for destroying his happiness, but Chloe is suffering, too.

Friday: Freya and Levi visit the South Melbourne Market to chase up a lead on Gareth. Confident the Sergeant wouldn’t like Levi’s side hustle with Freya, Roxy has a lightbulb moment. Every minute that passes with Paul suffering the consequences of his lies costs him.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Week Overview

 

