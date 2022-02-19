This week in Neighbours and Home & Away

This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Week Overview

Levi struggles to escape a captor and Glen helps Terese let loose. Amy is on her final straw dealing with Zara, and Levi struggles with whether or not to help Freya. Leo drops a massive bombshell and Chloe pushes an agenda with heartbreaking consequences.

Paul pays the ultimate price for his lie and Leo’s decision ignites devastation. Levi and Freya ruffle feathers and Roxy plays with fire.

Episode by Episode

Monday: Levi is held at gunpoint by an agitated, paranoid stranger. Glen is looking for ways to lift Terese’s mood when he discovers Ned and Harlow went paintballing and decides to give it a try. Zara’s troublesome reputation spreads like wildfire across Ramsay Street.

Tuesday: Amy has played all her cards with Zara but nothing has changed. After searching for her, she contemplates sending her back to Cairns… Levi is stuck on Freya. She’s caused him so much trouble, but he doesn’t want her in danger.

Wednesday: Leo is still torn over whether to give up Abigail. Determined to make Leo see sense, Chloe orchestrates an outing with Roxy and Kyle. Levi rocks the Canning household with his decision to help Freya track down Gareth, no matter the risk.

Thursday: Paul’s health has been declining, but his nearest and dearest think it’s anxiety. Leo’s decision has thrown everyone for a loop, leaving Aaron devastated and his brother overwhelmed. Aaron is heartbroken and blames Chloe for destroying his happiness, but Chloe is suffering, too.

Friday: Freya and Levi visit the South Melbourne Market to chase up a lead on Gareth. Confident the Sergeant wouldn’t like Levi’s side hustle with Freya, Roxy has a lightbulb moment. Every minute that passes with Paul suffering the consequences of his lies costs him.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Week Overview

Marilyn finds her new normal, and Justin helps Theo find a new interest. Ziggy and Theo challenge each other, and Logan distracts himself from the tribunal. Roo asks some hard questions, and Nikau saves the day. Chloe tries to rebuild family ties, and Marilyn realizes she may lose everyone she loves. Tane offers his gentle support to Felicity, and Mia is backed into a corner with only one option. Mia tells Chloe an awful truth.

Episode by Episode

Monday: Theo and Ryder manage to tolerate each other long enough to brainstorm ideas for their online content. Kieran isn’t a match for Martha’s transplant, and with her health failing, it all comes down to Roo’s results. Marilyn is doing better after her hospital visit.

Tuesday: Ziggy sets off to reclaim Dean’s favourite surfboard, but she won’t be able to simply buy it back with cash. Martha’s grim conversation about funeral arrangements with Alf is interrupted by an announcement from Roo. Logan and Mac make an impulsive decision.

Wednesday: Ziggy tries to understand why Dean is upset about the surfboard and gets some insight from John. Bella gets good news, but a misunderstanding between John and Nikau threatens his career. A psychologist appointment brings painful emotions for Roo.

Thursday: Felicity is spiralling and, with Cash out of town, Jasmine is left to look after her. Alf tries to soothe Marilyn’s worries, but she worries about the damage she is doing to her relationships. Chloe tries to get her whole family to get along. John reaches out to Nikau.

Friday: Mia spirals as she watches Chloe grow closer to her father and fears she will lose her if she doesn’t tell her the truth. After her bender, Felicity receives some unexpected support and begins to break out of old patterns.

Home and Away, Monday to Friday, 1.15pm on Channel 5