S4C has confirmed that one of their latest drama commissions, Dal y Mellt, will be an adaptation of a popular novel

Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts:
“I published my first novel, Dal y Mellt, in 2019,” “I knew in my heart when I wrote it that it’s a very visual novel. In my head, it was a drama before I even started. Like painting with words in a way. Of course, the writing process had begun many years before, whilst working on Pobol Y Cwm. In 2016, Llŷr Morus, who’s a producer with Vox Pictures, asked to see the manuscript. I have great respect for Llŷr as he has a sharp eye and ear for these things. I was thrilled when he said it was a cracking novel and was interested in adapting it for the screen.
“So, I wrote the series on my own, going back and forth to Llŷr over the course of a year. The whole process is quite a learning curve.”
The author of the book of the same name, Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts from Trawsfynydd, is also one of the producers responsible for bringing the adaptation to life.
Although Dal Y Mellt won’t appear on S4C until Autumn 2022, production is in full swing with the crew filming in Cardiff before moving to north Wales, Dublin and then Soho in London.
Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts:
“Huw Chiswell came on board as director. Or Huw Chisell as I call him – because he cut entire scenes during the script editing process! At times, I found it difficult to make changes because it is ‘my baby’ after all, but Huw knows what works and it’s a privilege to work with him. I am very fortunate to work with people who are much more experienced in the field.
“The technical crew are fantastic and have put their heart and soul into it. I’m extremely proud of the cast who have agreed to it, you’ve got; Gwion Morris Jones as Carbo, Mark Lewis Jones as Mici Ffin, Graham Land who plays Les and Siw Hughes playing his mother, Meri-Jên. Gronw is Dyfan Roberts, Lois Meleri-Jones plays Antonia, Owen Arwyn is Dafydd Aldo and Ali Yassine plays Cidw. I’ve never been on such a happy shoot. And as a producer, that’s a great thing to see.”