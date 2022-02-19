S4C has confirmed that one of their latest drama commissions, Dal y Mellt, will be an adaptation of a popular novel

The drama will air later this year…

Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts:

“I published my first novel, Dal y Mellt, in 2019,” “I knew in my heart when I wrote it that it’s a very visual novel. In my head, it was a drama before I even started. Like painting with words in a way. Of course, the writing process had begun many years before, whilst working on Pobol Y Cwm. In 2016, Llŷr Morus, who’s a producer with Vox Pictures, asked to see the manuscript. I have great respect for Llŷr as he has a sharp eye and ear for these things. I was thrilled when he said it was a cracking novel and was interested in adapting it for the screen. “So, I wrote the series on my own, going back and forth to Llŷr over the course of a year. The whole process is quite a learning curve.”

The author of the book of the same name, Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts from Trawsfynydd, is also one of the producers responsible for bringing the adaptation to life.

Although Dal Y Mellt won’t appear on S4C until Autumn 2022, production is in full swing with the crew filming in Cardiff before moving to north Wales, Dublin and then Soho in London.

Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts: