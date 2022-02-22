Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 22nd February

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, February 22.

Whitney anxiously waits for Kheerat to call her. Stacey notices and asks if it’s Kheerat she’s waiting for, hiding her hurt when she is told it is.

Meanwhile, Kat furiously tries to get information from Tommy about who attacked him. Forcing the truth out of Tommy, Kat is devastated to learn he is being bullied and outraged that Phil has been helping him behind her back.

Worried about how her kids will be affected when Phil goes to prison, Kat tells Phil it’s time to rip the bandage off – they’re moving out.

Elsewhere, Patrick gives Kim food for thought about Howie.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Vinny and Liv conceal their doubts.

Meanwhile, Jacob asks Chloe to spend the night with him, not wanting to be alone, and she agrees.

Elsewhere, Bob makes Marlon an offer.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Warren denies any wrongdoing when police come knocking on his door, whilst Sam continues to deny what happened.

Later, Maxine checks in on Sam and is shocked by what he has to say.

Meanwhile, Sally has organised a keep fit competition for the students over half term, and Olivia recruits a reluctant John Paul to do some promotion. As they march around the village, John Paul gets hit on by a stranger.

Elsewhere, Grace admits to Martine that she’s worried about being with Saul now he’s a police officer.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm