Pick of the Plots: Thursday 24th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 24.

Kat frantically packs to leave Phil’s house when Jean knocks over some paperwork. Kat is shocked at what she finds.

Later, Kat and Phil have it out and realising what she has to lose, Kat gets on one knee to propose.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Jada find a beaten-up Tommy in the Square.

Elsewhere, Harvey calls the prison but he can’t get on the list to speak to Aaron.

Also, Honey goes to her performance review for her market inspector role but Mr Lister is more interested in buying her a drink.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Vinny is torn when he sees the many messages left on his phone by Mandy. Will he and Liv go through with tying the knot?

Meanwhile, will Rhona confess to Marlon before Marcus arrives in the village?

Elsewhere, Chloe apologises to Noah.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Avoiding calls from Luis, John Paul commits to sorting his life out including his issues with alcohol. Later, Luis exposes the truth to Olivia and, left alone with his own thoughts, John Paul starts to spiral.

Meanwhile, a text message reminds Mercedes of another impending visit from social services and she scrambles to find someone to take care of Bobby while she attends an interview.

Elsewhere, Felix tries to bond with DeMarcus. Demarcus and Leah decide to make a statement by breaking into the school.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm