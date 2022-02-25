The Good Karma Hospital Complete series 1 – 4 DVD for April release

There will be a single ‘Series 4’ release as well as the box set of the first four series.

It’s time for a spoonful of sun-soaked TV medicine as we head back to The Good Karma Hospital and the stunning shores of Kerala, South India for a fourth series of the hit ITV drama.

Following its run on ITV, reaching viewing figures of almost 4 million, The Good Karma Hospital Series 4 arrives on DVD courtesy of Acorn Media International, alongside The Good Karma Hospital Complete Series 1 – 4 DVD Box Set on 4 April 2022.

The drama began with junior doctor Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) travelling to Southern India in search of work and a distraction from a major heartbreak. A position at the under-resourced and over-worked Good Karma Hospital quicky envelops her and kick-starts a brand-new chapter of her life…

Three seasons later and the tirelessly working team at this trusty and thriving tropical Indian hospital is as busy as ever. The fierce and passionate Dr Lydia Fonseca (Amanda Redman) must confront her complicated past and is forced to face some home truths in order to save her boyfriend Greg (Neil Morrissey), from getting deported.

Ruby is still reeling following Gabriel’s (James Krishna Floyd) shock departure. Struggling with an uncertain future, she makes some rash decisions – but must find an outlet for her rage before she loses control…

Series four sees the arrival of Frankie Martin (Raquel Cassidy) and her neurodiverse son Bobby (Connor Catchpole) who are visiting India, as well as two new docs – charismatic British Asian Dr Samir Hasan (Harki Bhambra) and Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma (Rebecca Ablack), a privileged and headstrong young doctor who is determined to get a taste of real life, working in a community hospital.

As with all families, this medical family has their ups and downs, yet they are bound by duty to their patients – and love for one another. No one shift is the same and in the face of chance encounters.

The Good Karma Hospital Series 4 DVD Release Date: 4 April 2022, Cat.No: AV3675 RRP: £24.99. It will also be available to download and keep digitally.

The Good Karma Hospital Series 1 – 4 Boxset Release Date: 4 April 2022, Cat.No: AV3676 RRP: £59.99.