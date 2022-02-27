River City: Lenny’s trap catches its prey

This week in Shieldinch…

Lenny set a trap to prove Karen is spying on him for someone else. Baiting her into believing he’s found Lydia, Lenny watches from a distance as Karen reports back to Darren Foulkes. Despite Mulvaney urging caution, Lenny decides to confront Karen, who is horrified her lies have been uncovered and reveals the tragic chain of events that saw her being blackmailed by Darren Foulkes.

Unsympathetic, Lenny decides to turn the tables on Darren, using a vulnerable Karen as a double agent.

Following her recent revelation, Scarlett tries to clear the air but Stevie pushes his mother away. Turning to Sonny for support, Stevie considers meeting with Andrew and telling Sam the truth.

Caitlin and Ellie meet the IVF doctor to talk through their next surrogacy steps. During the consultation, Caitlin lies to Dr McMahon about her recent sexual activity, worried it could stall the surrogacy and devastate Ellie.

Bob is stung by Roisin’s reluctance to tell everyone they’re dating. At the garage, Bob pulls out all the stops to show he’s serious about their relationship – but is interrupted by Scarlett, forcing Roisin to hide inside a car.

Bob worries Roisin is ashamed to be with him but she denies this, admitting she’s worried their age gap will be an issue for others. Bob confides in Angus who urges him to fight for the woman he loves, no matter what.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Mondays 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland, Tuesdays 7 pm