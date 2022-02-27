ITV female presenters mark International Women’s Day

The faces from ITV Daytime appear in a promo for IWD…

The presenting powerhouse of female hosts on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have featured together in a new ITV image and promo to mark International Women’s Day.

The super accomplished female cast of presenters were photographed by Amy Brammall earlier this month and the promo to accompany the new image will air across ITV from Saturday night (26th February) in the run up to International Women’s Day on 8th March.

From one of the first-ever female broadcasters in their ranks (Gloria Hunniford), the first-ever female rector of Dundee University (Lorraine Kelly) to waterskiing the channel (Christine Lampard) they have accrued multiple achievements. Between them, they’ve reported on the biggest news events worldwide over the last 50 years, including 9/11, Madeline McCann’s disappearance, Lockerbie, Princess Diana’s death, Dunblane and the Manchester bombing.

They hold in their number a two-time TRIC News Presenter of the Year (Susanna Reid), a television excellence award for coverage of the Westminster attacks (Ranvir Singh, Golden Nymph for Live Breaking News in 2017). There’s also a lawmaker (Linda Robson), one of the first female newspaper editors (Janet Street-Porter) and several charity patrons, of organisations like Scope and those tackling knife crime.

Daytime on ITV was pioneered in the 1950s by the network’s first female executive – Noele Gordon – as Head of Lifestyle, she co-devised and produced morning programmes for the network including magazine show ‘Weekend‘ (1955) and Lunch Box (1956-64). An ITV drama about Noele, entitled Nolly, is in the early stages of production for ITV with a script by Russell T. Davies.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Daytime: