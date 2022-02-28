Pick of the Plots: Monday 28th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, February 28.

Ben isn’t pleased to hear that Phil has signed his businesses over to Kat, but Kat has other things on her mind when Tommy is caught skiving by Jean. Things get worse for Tommy when the bullies message him demanding money by the end of the day.

Later, Kat realises Mitch’s wages have gone missing and her suspicions immediately turn to Tommy causing her to inadvertently embarrass him in front of the bullies. Tommy denies he took the money and lies to Kat that the bullying has stopped. The tension between them rises.

Meanwhile, Jean does her best to support Harvey who is nervous about signing a witness statement which would help to convict Aaron.

An excited Jean tells Harvey she has booked them a hotel break but Harvey thinks they should slow things down. Later, Harvey gets a concerning call from Aaron who begs his dad not to sign the statement.

Elsewhere, Dotty gives Suki food for thought; Mick threatens to cancel the charity boxing match if they don’t get more people to sign up.

Also, Martin and Nancy persuade Zack to enter a cooking competition.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Linda calls at No.5 and explains that owing to an emergency, she’s flying back to Portugal tonight. When Joseph asserts that he’ll go too, Chesney and Gemma reel in shock.

Outside No.5, an emotional Chesney, Gemma, Bernie, Fiz, Hope and Ruby wave Joseph and Linda off in their taxi.

When Hope reveals that Joseph didn’t want to go to Portugal but felt they couldn’t afford to keep him, Chesney realises he’s made the worst decision of his life. A panicky Chesney and Gemma set off for the airport in pursuit of Joseph, but will they reach him in time?

Meanwhile, Faye is furious when Emma goes out for dinner with Ted’s grandson, pointing out that Craig gave up his career for them. When Emma’s phone beeps with a text from Jon, what will she do?

Elsewhere, over dinner in the bistro, Toyah discovers an engagement ring buried in her pudding. Toyah’s thrilled but Abi doesn’t share her enthusiasm when she sees the ring.

Also, Adam does his best to convince Sarah that Lydia’s an evil fantasist.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Rhona finally comes clean to Marlon, who is stunned. As Marlon leaves, needing time to digest everything that he has just been told, a devastated Rhona fears for their relationship.

Marlon tells Paddy that he’s unsure if he’ll ever be able to forgive Rhona.

Meanwhile, at the prison, Charles presses for Meena’s confession and is caught off guard when she definitively admits that she killed Andrea.

Elsewhere, Kerry and Dan try to warn Amelia that Noah is trouble.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Adding to Mercedes’s pile of worries, Yazz has some bad news for her and an argument between them makes for an awkward start as the social worker arrives for a visit.

Later, Kathleen-Angel makes a shocking revelation and Mercedes makes a big discovery.

Meanwhile, Prince’s job is in jeopardy after a misunderstanding puts him in the firing line, but will the real guilty culprit – John Paul – come clean?

Elsewhere, Leela gets some bad news about her fast cash scheme.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm