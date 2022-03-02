Emma Willis and Nick Grimshaw unite for a Great Home Transformation

Willis and Grimshaw, are teaming up for a new Channel 4 series, The Great Home Transformation.

The broadcasting personalities set about transforming family homes across the country in just three days with the help of one life-changing truck.

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor for Features & Daytime at Channel 4:

“The Great Home Transformation will take interiors intelligence to the next level as six families get an amazing chance to turn their homes into incredible spaces, which not only look beautiful, but really meet their individual needs. I’m delighted that the dream team of Emma Willis and Nick Grimshaw are joining us for the ride.”

The six-part series from BBC Studios in partnership with IKEA gives families living in houses and flats that are working against them, a home that instead functions well for them; delivered straight to their doorstep by a revolutionary truck.

Inside the truck is an immersive mobile mood board where the family will experience a bespoke vision for a cleverly designed and stylish new family home, with zero structural changes required, based simply on the family’s activities and needs.

While the plans for each Great Home Transformation will be informed by specialist technology and interior design intelligence, the work will be mostly realised by Emma, Nick and the family themselves showing just how simple and achievable it is to radically change your home for the better through smart yet accessible design.

The team will work hard to create the best living spaces possible ahead of the families moving back into what will feel like a brand new home in just three days. Nick and Emma will be on hand every step of the way pulling off some highly emotional reveals, including additional and unexpected secret room reveals for one family member in every episode.

Across the six episodes, Emma and Nick will also showcase innovative and sustainable design solutions for families of all shapes and sizes, homeowners and renters, from all walks of life, to prove that happy homes and inspiring interiors don’t happen by accident, they happen by design.

Adeline Ramage Rooney, Creative Director, BBC Studios Factual Entertainment:

“We’re thrilled to be producing such a refreshing and innovative new home transformation format for Channel 4 with support from IKEA. This is the latest Factual Entertainment show to come out of BBC Studios Glasgow hub and it also extends our successful run of content made in the ad-funded production space.”

The Great Home Transformation will air this Spring on Channel 4.

