Broadcasting New Releases

Hidden Assets released on DVD

March 7, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
The crime thriller comes to DVD from today…

International crime-thriller Hidden Assets, a gritty Irish noir starring Angeline Ball as Detective Emer Berry which gets its DVD and digital release from Acorn Media International today (7 March 2022) following its recent transmission on BBC Four.

We first met Detective Emer Berry (Ball) in tantalising crime-drama Acceptable Risk, leading a ruthless investigation into a deadly – and deceiving – murder case in Dublin. Years on, this maverick detective still has Hidden Assets– she’s tenacious and tougher than ever.

When a raid of an Irish drug dealer’s home upends a bag of rough diamonds supplied by a seemingly untraceable source, it quickly becomes clear that Berry has a high stakes case on her hands…

As the diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, no-nonsense Berry must join forces with gum-chewing Police Commissioner Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx) to crack the case. A diamond haul in Limerick, a dead body in Antwerp, and a terrorist bombing campaign, the detective duo has their work cut out.

Working tirelessly, the unlikely pair unravel a web of political corruption spearheaded by a dangerously wealthy Irish dynasty. Drawn into a battle of wits – Berry and De Jong find themselves in a desperate race against time to stop another terrorist attack. Can they crack the case before it’s too late? This fast-paced thriller promises to grip until its very end – delve into Hidden Assets to discover a hidden gem.

Title: Hidden Assets DVD. Release Date: 7 March 2022. RRP: £24.99

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting ITV

BFI to represent world sales of former ITV company Rediffusion

March 7, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting ITV

ITV2 to continue partnership with charity CALM

March 7, 2022
James Ryder
Broadcasting Entertainment

Open All Hours actress Lynda Baron dies aged 82

March 7, 2022
Mike Watkins and Lynn Swift
Broadcasting ITV

ITV launch hour long Evening News

March 7, 2022
James Ryder