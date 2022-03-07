Hidden Assets released on DVD

The crime thriller comes to DVD from today…

International crime-thriller Hidden Assets, a gritty Irish noir starring Angeline Ball as Detective Emer Berry which gets its DVD and digital release from Acorn Media International today (7 March 2022) following its recent transmission on BBC Four.

We first met Detective Emer Berry (Ball) in tantalising crime-drama Acceptable Risk, leading a ruthless investigation into a deadly – and deceiving – murder case in Dublin. Years on, this maverick detective still has Hidden Assets– she’s tenacious and tougher than ever.

When a raid of an Irish drug dealer’s home upends a bag of rough diamonds supplied by a seemingly untraceable source, it quickly becomes clear that Berry has a high stakes case on her hands…

As the diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, no-nonsense Berry must join forces with gum-chewing Police Commissioner Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx) to crack the case. A diamond haul in Limerick, a dead body in Antwerp, and a terrorist bombing campaign, the detective duo has their work cut out.

Working tirelessly, the unlikely pair unravel a web of political corruption spearheaded by a dangerously wealthy Irish dynasty. Drawn into a battle of wits – Berry and De Jong find themselves in a desperate race against time to stop another terrorist attack. Can they crack the case before it’s too late? This fast-paced thriller promises to grip until its very end – delve into Hidden Assets to discover a hidden gem.

Title: Hidden Assets DVD. Release Date: 7 March 2022. RRP: £24.99