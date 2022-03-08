The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52 for April release

The story of the search for the “52 Hertz Whale” backed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrian Grenier, to be released next month.

ILY Films has announced the release of their original feature-length documentary, The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52. None other than Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio donated a huge $50,000 to the Kickstarter fund for this deep-dive documentary.

The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52 was written by Lisa Schiller and Joshua Zeman who also directed and produced the film, alongside fellow producer Jonathan Shukat.

It features an impressive host of research scientists and academics, including Anna Sirovic, Associate Professor at Texas A&M University at Galveston, musician and philosopher David Rothenberg (Why Birds Sing, Bug Music, Thousand Mile Song) and Joseph George – the retired Chief U.S. Navy of Integrated Undersea Surveillance System.

In 1989 the U.S. Navy detected a mysterious signal in the Pacific Ocean. The unidentifiable sound, picked up by a top-secret, Cold War-era surveillance system designed to track enemy submarines, vibrated through the depths at an enigmatic 52 hertz. The noise was definitely not a submarine.

​Finding 52 is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude, calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As we search for this elusive creature, we will explore the phenomenon of human reaction to its plight, while revealing its connection to the growing epidemic of loneliness in our interconnected world.

If 52 is still out there, can he be found? Is it possible to launch a search for one whale in the vastness of the world’s oceans? In the journey and the potential discovery of 52, the filmmakers take us on an exhilarating adventure toward understanding this unique creature and its link to humanity.

The documentary will be available on Digital Download from 4th April and on DVD from 11th April.